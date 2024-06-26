Houston Astros Reportedly Looking to Acquire Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
According to Houston Astros' writer Michael Schwab, the Astros are reportedly looking into acquiring first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Per Schwab on social media:
The Astros have identified Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as one of their top targets for a trade, per sources.
It will take a lot to land a player like him, who will be a free agent in 2026, but he would bring a big bat and solve the first base problem.
You may wonder why the Astros would consider buying at the deadline, but Houston has climbed right back into the race by winning seven consecutive games and eight of their last 10. They have trimmed a 10.0 game deficit in the American League West down to 4.5 in just the span of a week. And with the Seattle Mariners currently reeling, they may be primed to pick up more ground in the near future.
The Astros had Jose Abreu as the everyday first baseman heading into the season but ultimately designated him for assignment because of his troubles and Guerrero Jr. would solidify the position for Houston again this year and next.
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .288 entering play on Wednesday. He's got 10 homers and 40 RBI to go along with a .368 on-base percentage. He would conceivably be able to do more damage in Houston considering the lineup protection he'd have around him as well.
There are questions about the strength of Houston's farm system with regards to acquiring Guerrero Jr. and other teams like the Kansas City Royals and Mariners could be lurking.
