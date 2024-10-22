Houston Astros Set to Hire Arizona Diamondbacks Third Base Coach Tony Perezchica
Longtime Arizona Diamondbacks third base coach Tony Perezchica is set to join the Houston Astros in the same position, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reported Monday.
The Athletic's Chandler Rome corroborated Piecoro's report Tuesday morning, although he clarified that the deal is still being finalized.
Perezchica, 58, had been a part of the Diamondbacks' organization for 22 years. He spent the last eight seasons as Arizona's third base coach, coming off 14 years in the club's minor league system.
On top of serving as their third base coach, Perezchica was also in charge of the Diamondbacks' infield defense. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, first baseman Christian Walker and shortstop Nick Ahmed each won Gold Gloves under Perezchica's leadership. Second baseman Ketel Marte is a finalist to win a Gold Glove this year, as is Walker.
The Diamondbacks added Perezchica to their MLB staff shortly after hiring Torey Lovullo in 2016. With Perezchica headed to Houston and bullpen coach Mike Fetters getting fired earlier this month, first base coach Dave McKay is now the only member remaining from Lovullo's inaugural coaching staff in 2017.
The only other organization Perezchica had ever worked for in a coaching capacity is the New York Yankees. He held multiple positions in their farm system between 1997 and 2002.
The Astros had a vacancy at third base coach because they elected not to bring back Gary Pettis last week. Pettis had been in Houston since 2015, working under managers AJ Hinch, Dusty Baker and Joe Espada.
Pettis, 66, battled multiple myeloma – a form of blood cancer – back in 2020 and 2021. He won five Gold Gloves over the course of his own 11-year MLB career before winning two World Series and four American League pennants as a coach.
The Astros' seven-year streak of reaching the ALCS came to an end this October, marking the end of an era in Houston. Third baseman Alex Bregman – a Gold Glove finalist himself – could very likely depart in free agency, dealing yet another blow to MLB's most dominant franchise over the past decade.
