Houston Astros Star Jose Altuve Getting Reps in Outfield at Spring Training
Jose Altuve hasn't started a game anywhere in the field besides second base in his entire 14-year MLB career.
While the longtime Houston Astros superstar made it clear he would open to breaking that streak if it meant bringing back Alex Bregman, the team failed to retain the Gold Glove infielder in free agency. And yet, Altuve still might be in for a defensive shift in 2025.
As seen in a video MLB.com's Brian McTaggart shared on social media, Altuve took fly balls in the outfield down at spring training camp Monday morning.
As things currently stand, Jeremy Peña is set to run it back as the Astros' everyday shortstop. Houston acquired All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes by trading outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in December, just before they went out and signed All-Star first baseman Christian Walker.
Altuve could very well round things out second base, but with Tucker gone and Yordan Álvarez expected to spend more time at designated hitter than left field, the Astros are relatively short on outfielders.
Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick are in line to claim two of the three starting outfield gigs, but both are coming off disappointing showings at the plate in 2024. That leaves do-it-all utility man Mauricio Dubón and waiver wire journeyman Ben Gamel to compete for the starting left field job.
Alternatively, Dubón could shift to second, allowing Altuve to play in left. Dubón has 12 defensive runs saved at second base in his career, compared to one in left field.
Altuve hit .295 with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a 3.4 WAR in 2024, making his ninth career All-Star appearance and earning his seventh Silver Slugger Award. The .790 OPS that he posted last season was his lowest in a non-COVID campaign since 2013, however.
The 34-year-old leads all active players with a .306 career batting average. His 2,232 hits rank second, trailing only Freddie Freeman.
If Altuve wants to reach 3,000 hits and win a third World Series ring, it would be best for the veteran to prolong his career as long as possible. Moving to left field could help Altuve accomplish those goals, so it checks out that he remains open to the change.
