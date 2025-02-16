Los Angeles Angels Did Not Get Insurance on Anthony Rendon's Contract, Per Report
The Los Angeles Angels have been saddled with Anthony Rendon's albatross contract for six years now, and ownership's short-sightedness has made it even more costly.
Rendon underwent hip surgery this offseason, likely knocking him out for the entire 2025 campaign. It's nothing new for the former All-Star, who has appeared in just 51 games a season since signing his seven-year, $245 million contract with Los Angeles in 2020.
The Angels have been on the hook for every cent of that deal so far, not catching any breaks in spite of his laundry list of injuries.
According the the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, owner Arte Moreno opted not to get injury insurance on Rendon – or any other player. It is a relatively common club policy, one that Morerno has in place to avoid incurring additional costs.
Given the scale of Rendon's contract, though, Rosenthal noted that getting insurance would have been the "wise choice" in his case. A source relayed to Rosenthal that had they purchased insurance, Los Angeles could have saved at least $50 million.
Rendon hit .290 with an .859 OPS and a 30.0 WAR in his seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, winning two Silver Sluggers and a World Series ring. Since joining the Halos, Rendon is a .242 hitter with a .717 OPS and a 3.7 WAR.
If he does wind up missing the entire year ahead, Rendon will have seen action in just 29.5% of the Angels' games since joining the organization. He will be on the books for another $38.6 million in 2026 before hitting free agency at the end of that season.
Los Angeles went out and got Yoán Moncada to play third base for them in 2025. The fact that Moncada – who played in just 42.8% of the Chicago White Sox's contests over the last three seasons – is seen as a more reliable option that Rendon is just another sign that his contract was a historic failure.
Related MLB Stories
- NATS BRING IN DEJONG: While he is far from the All-Star he was with the Cardinals, Paul DeJong could still bring power to Washington's infield in 2025. CLICK HERE
- NO BICHETTE EXTENSION TALKS: All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette confirmed that he has not had any discussions about a contract extension with the Blue Jays so far. CLICK HERE
- JIMÉNEZ TRANSFORMS BODY: According to Rays manager Kevin Cash, former White Sox and Orioles slugger Eloy Jiménez has lost almost 25 pounds this offseason. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.