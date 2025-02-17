Athletics Agree to Deal With Former Milwaukee Brewers Infielder Luis Urías
The Athletics have seemingly made an addition to their infield.
Luis Urías has a locker inside the Athletics' clubhouse at their spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona, MLB.com's Martín Gallegos reported Monday morning. It remains to be seen if the A's have added Urías to their big league roster, or if they signed him to a minor league deal that included a non-roster invite to camp.
Urías spent last season with the Seattle Mariners, although he spent large chunks of the campaign down in Triple-A. He hit .191 with a .696 OPS and 0.4 WAR in 41 MLB contests, compared to his .260 batting average and .791 OPS across 77 minor league appearances.
Urías got his start with the San Diego Padres in 2018, but he got traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in November 2019. He saw action in two-thirds of the Brewers' games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then became an everyday player in 2021.
Splitting time at shortstop, third base and second base, Urías hit .249 with 23 home runs, 75 RBIs, a .789 OPS and a 3.3 WAR across 150 games in 2021. Quad and thumb injuries limited Urías to 119 games in 2022, but he still hit .239 with 16 home runs, 47 RBIs, a .739 OPS and a 3.0 WAR.
Urías suffered a left hamstring injury early on in 2023, and his production fell off a cliff when he did manage to return. The Brewers traded Urías to the Boston Red Sox, and he wound up finishing the season with a .194 batting average, .636 OPS and -0.2 WAR in 52 games.
If he does indeed make the Opening Day roster, 27-year-old infielder can back up former top prospects Zack Gelof at second and Jacob Wilson at short, all while competing for time at third base with free agent addition Gio Urshela.
