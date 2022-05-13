WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Hits 2 Home Runs in 5-0 Astros Victory

The good times keep rolling for the Houston Astros, who swept the Minnesota Twins on the road at Target Field with a 5-0 win on Thursday.

Houston's star in the afternoon series finale was first baseman Yordan Alvarez, who hit two home runs on the day, including this 414-foot shot into the ivy in dead center field.

Alvarez's two home runs tied Aaron Judge for the most in Major League Baseball as each have 10 so far through about 30 games or so.

His two home runs traveled an average distance of 412.5 feet and were hit with an average exit velocity of roughly 109.1 miles per hour.

While his first home run was hit into the center field batter's eye, his second home run, hit in the top of the ninth inning, landed in the bullpen area in left-center field.

Alvarez has kept his consistency at the plate after what he did in 2021 as he's currently slashing .271/.377/.615 with 19 RBIs to go along with his 10 home runs. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is sitting at nearly 1-1 right now, a great sign moving forward.

Houston improved to 21-11 on the year and are currently riding a 10-game winning streak after the win in Minnesota. The Astros are on the road this weekend, playing a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Houston starter Luis Garcia shut the door on a potent Twins offense, improving to 3-1 on the year with five innings of scoreless baseball on the mound.

The rockin' righty struck out nine batters and gave up five hits as over his last 18 innings pitched, he's given up just three runs and has struck out 24 batters.

Minnesota drops to 18-14 with the loss, but still has plenty of great momentum going after a great start to the season. With players like Carlos Correa, Bryon Buxton and Joe Ryan flooding the roster, good times are definitely ahead.