How Cal Raleigh's Injury Could Impact Mariners, AL Playoff Picture

The Seattle Mariners are going to be missing one of the biggest bats in their lineup for the foreseeable future.

Catcher Cal Raleigh has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, Seattle announced on Thursday. This marks the first time the 29-year-old has gone on the injured list in his major league career, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude.

The 2025 American League MVP runner-up endured a brutal stretch at the plate recently, going 0-for-36 from April 28 to May 11. Raleigh also exited the Mariners' game on Wednesday early with right side discomfort, so it seems likely that the All-Star catcher has been dealing with this injury in some form for a while now. And depending on how long the switch-hitting slugger is sidelined, Seattle's season and the American League playoff picture as a whole could look a lot different by the time he's ready to return to action.

Cal Raleigh's oblique injury could open door for other AL West contenders

Apr 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Last season, the Mariners won the American League West with a 90-72 record behind a historic 60-homer campaign from Raleigh. But this year, Seattle enters Thursday's action at 21-23, and their star catcher lands on the injured list with a .161 batting average and seven home runs in 41 games played.

Based on his struggles at the plate in 2026, it'd make sense if this injury has been lingering for some time. So, with that in mind, Raleigh's first career stint on the injured list should allow the slugger to get back to full health, which could lead to improved offensive production whenever he's able to return. That, in turn, could help Seattle find more success as a team later this season.

The bigger questions, though, are how long Raleigh will be sidelined and where the Mariners will be in the standings by the time he's healed up. Oblique injuries can be tricky, and Seattle may want to be cautious with its star catcher to avoid reinjury. With the Houston Astros also dealing with major injuries, this could be an opportunity for the Athletics or Texas Rangers to try to run away with the AL West early.