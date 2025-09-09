How Latest Kyle Tucker Prediction Would Shake Up Loaded NL West
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is the biggest free agent on the upcoming market. Where he signs could impact division and pennant races for years to come.
FanSided's Robert Murray recently suggested Tucker could leave Chicago and sign with the San Francisco Giants. If this idea comes to fruition, the entire National League West will be flipped on its head.
"The Giants, even after acquiring Rafael Devers, need another bat in the lineup. They are another star and other complementary pieces away from being a true threat in the National League. Insert Tucker," Murray wrote. "Tucker is a player that I expect to be of interest to the Giants this offseason, and clearly they will not be alone. Tucker will be the best player in free agency and should have a variety of suitors, possibly the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies among others. Those are just speculative fits, but what do they all have in common? They’re big markets.
"Which means the price is going to be high. The number for Tucker probably starts at $400 million, and it’ll only go higher if he has a big postseason. Still, landing Tucker would be a coup for the Giants – or any World Series-caliber franchise – and could very well put them over the top. Don’t overreact to his midseason struggles due to a broken finger. He’s very much a franchise-altering player."
Kyle Tucker-Giants prediction would shake up NL West in a big way
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looked at as one of the favorites in the Tucker sweepstakes, so it would be even sweeter if the Giants could steal him out from under the Dodgers' noses.
A move like this would send the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks scrambling. They're quite even with the Giants, but if San Francisco added Tucker, the other two NL West squads could be left behind unless they make big moves of their own. This could spark a big Padres trade or a huge Diamondbacks signing.
The Dodgers wouldn't be as hard-pressed to match the Giants' addition. Los Angeles is already the most talented team in the division, but if the Giants add Tucker alongside Rafael Devers and company, it's a much more competitive race.
If Tucker lands with the Giants, expect the other NL West contenders to be very active, too.
