How Many Future Hall of Famers Could Be Playing in the 2024 World Series?
Since the very first Fall Classic in 1903, nearly every World Series has included at least one future Hall of Famer.
The only World Series prior to 2015 that doesn't fit the bill – assuming Albert Pujols, Buster Posey and others get in, as expected – came in 2002, and Barry Bonds surely would have made it if not for his connection to performance-enhancing drugs.
With the steroid era over, there are unlikely to be any asterisks attached to the showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees here in 2024.
Here's a quick look at the living legends who will be suiting up in Los Angeles and the Bronx over the next few weeks.
Hall of Fame Locks
Mookie Betts, RF
1,651 H, 271 HR, 831 RBI, 188 SB, .294 BA, .897 OPS, 69.6 WAR, 8-time All-Star, 6-time Gold Glove, 6-time Silver Slugger, 2-time World Series champion, 2018 AL MVP
Aaron Judge, CF
1,026 H, 315 HR, 716 RBI, 53 SB, .288 BA, 1.010 OPS, 52.2 WAR, 6-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger, 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, 2022 AL MVP
Freddie Freeman, 1B
2,267 H, 343 HR, 1,232 RBI, 98 SB, .300 BA, .899 OPS, 60.7 WAR, 8-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger, 1-time Gold Glove, 1-time World Series champion, 2020 NL MVP
Shohei Ohtani, TWP
878 H, 225 HR, 567 RBI, 145 SB, .282 BA, .945 OPS, 38-19, 3.01 ERA, 1.082 WHIP, 608 K, 43.8 WAR, 4-time All-Star, 2-time Silver Slugger, 2-time AL MVP, 2018 AL Rookie of the Year
Injured: Clayton Kershaw
On Track For Cooperstown
Gerrit Cole, RHP
153-80, 3.18 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, 2,251 K, 43.3 WAR, 6-time All-Star, 2023 AL Cy Young
Juan Soto, RF
934 H, 201 HR, 592 RBI, 57 SB, .285 BA, .953 OPS, 36.4 WAR, 4-time All-Star, 4-time Silver Slugger, 1-time World Series champion
Possible Hall of Famers
Giancarlo Stanton, DH
1,551 H, 429 HR, 1,103 RBI, 42 SB, .257 BA, .871 OPS, 44.7 WAR, 5-time All-Star, 2-time Silver Slugger, 2017 NL MVP
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
1,644 H, 303 HR, 965 RBI, 72 SB, .261 BA, 828 OPS, 39.8 WAR, 3-time All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove, 1-time World Series champion
Too Soon to Tell
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP
7-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.111 WHIP, 105 K, 1.7 WAR
Luis Gil, RHP
16-8, 3.55 ERA, 1.227 WHIP, 214 K, 3.7 WAR
