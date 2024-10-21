Fastball

How Many Future Hall of Famers Could Be Playing in the 2024 World Series?

From Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts to Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole, there are plenty of Hall of Fame-bound superstars who will star for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in this year's Fall Classic.

Sam Connon

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with outfielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three run home run during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Since the very first Fall Classic in 1903, nearly every World Series has included at least one future Hall of Famer.

The only World Series prior to 2015 that doesn't fit the bill – assuming Albert Pujols, Buster Posey and others get in, as expected – came in 2002, and Barry Bonds surely would have made it if not for his connection to performance-enhancing drugs.

With the steroid era over, there are unlikely to be any asterisks attached to the showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees here in 2024.

Here's a quick look at the living legends who will be suiting up in Los Angeles and the Bronx over the next few weeks.

Hall of Fame Locks

Mookie Betts, RF

1,651 H, 271 HR, 831 RBI, 188 SB, .294 BA, .897 OPS, 69.6 WAR, 8-time All-Star, 6-time Gold Glove, 6-time Silver Slugger, 2-time World Series champion, 2018 AL MVP

Aaron Judge, CF

1,026 H, 315 HR, 716 RBI, 53 SB, .288 BA, 1.010 OPS, 52.2 WAR, 6-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger, 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, 2022 AL MVP

Freddie Freeman, 1B

2,267 H, 343 HR, 1,232 RBI, 98 SB, .300 BA, .899 OPS, 60.7 WAR, 8-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger, 1-time Gold Glove, 1-time World Series champion, 2020 NL MVP

Shohei Ohtani, TWP

878 H, 225 HR, 567 RBI, 145 SB, .282 BA, .945 OPS, 38-19, 3.01 ERA, 1.082 WHIP, 608 K, 43.8 WAR, 4-time All-Star, 2-time Silver Slugger, 2-time AL MVP, 2018 AL Rookie of the Year

Injured: Clayton Kershaw

On Track For Cooperstown

Gerrit Cole, RHP

153-80, 3.18 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, 2,251 K, 43.3 WAR, 6-time All-Star, 2023 AL Cy Young

Juan Soto, RF

934 H, 201 HR, 592 RBI, 57 SB, .285 BA, .953 OPS, 36.4 WAR, 4-time All-Star, 4-time Silver Slugger, 1-time World Series champion

Possible Hall of Famers

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

1,551 H, 429 HR, 1,103 RBI, 42 SB, .257 BA, .871 OPS, 44.7 WAR, 5-time All-Star, 2-time Silver Slugger, 2017 NL MVP

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

1,644 H, 303 HR, 965 RBI, 72 SB, .261 BA, 828 OPS, 39.8 WAR, 3-time All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove, 1-time World Series champion

Too Soon to Tell

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP

7-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.111 WHIP, 105 K, 1.7 WAR

Luis Gil, RHP

16-8, 3.55 ERA, 1.227 WHIP, 214 K, 3.7 WAR

