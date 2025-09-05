How Mets 5-Time All-Star's Free Agency Could Reshape AL West Race
There is no messier division, both now and in the future, than the American League West.
Entering play on Friday, the Houston Astros, who have the worst record of any first-place team in Major League Baseball, lead the Seattle Mariners by 3 1/2 games and the Texas Rangers by five. The Los Angeles Angels are constantly trying to compete with a flawed roster, while the Athletics loom as a future threat if they can ever develop some pitching.
In other words, the division is fully up for grabs in 2026 and beyond. But what if five-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso was suddenly dropped into the mix?
Alonso linked to four AL West teams by New York Post insider
Alonso, the new all-time home run leader for the New York Mets, will almost certainly hit the open market for the second winter in a row after re-signing on a "pillow contract" for $30 million this year. Is he destined to leave Queens and head out west?
On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed every AL West team except the A's among the potential suitors for Alonso, alongside his Mets, the New York Yankees, and the Boston Red Sox.
"He’s having an excellent year and can’t receive another qualifying offer," Heyman wrote. "Would the Mets go long now? Mets, Red Sox, Astros, Rangers, Mariners, Yankees, Angels."
Alonso, 30, has had a resurgent season after a mediocre 2024 campaign, slashing .271/.329/.524 and hitting 33 home runs through 140 games. With 113 RBIs, he's only 18 short of tying a career-high, set back in 2022.
The A's are the only team in the division with a slam-dunk future starter at first base in rookie Nick Kurtz. Everyone else's situation is intriguing.
Would the Astros dump Christian Walker after only a year? Are the Angels willing to flip-flop Alonso and Nolan Schanuel at first base and designated hitter? And will the Mariners view Alonso as better bang for their buck than fellow free agent Josh Naylor?
It's going to be fascinating to see how Alonso's market develops, knowing that he could swing the power dynamics of a brand-new division.
More MLB: Mets' All-Time Home Run Leader Could Leave New York For Mariners: Insider