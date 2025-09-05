Mets' All-Time Home Run Leader Could Leave New York For Mariners: Insider
We've long awaited an offseason where the Seattle Mariners flex some spending power. Will this be the winter they make a big splash?
Seattle's offense is no longer devoid of power bats these days, thanks to major league home run leader Cal Raleigh. But in terms of overall firepower, they still trail top offenses like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League scoring leaderboard.
If they want to compete with the best in the American League, perhaps the Mariners could poach one of the top sluggers in the National League when free agency opens this winter.
Mariners linked to Mets star Pete Alonso
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is set to hit the open market for the second winter in a row, but this time, he won't have the qualifying offer attached. Unlike last offseason, the Mariners (or any team) could make a competitive offer for the five-time All-Star and not lose any draft compensation if he signs with them.
On Thursday, insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed the Mariners among the top free-agent fits for Alonso, who became the Mets' all-time franchise leader in home runs earlier this season (he currently has 259.
"He’s having an excellent year and can’t receive another qualifying offer. Would the Mets would go long now?" Heyman wrote of Alonso.
Heyman also listed the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels as potential fits.
Alonso has loved his time in New York by all accounts, so to nab him, the Mariners are going to have to be willing to guarantee him more money than his long-time team. But the fact that the Mets were reluctant to give him anything near a nine-figure deal last winter should at least raise some eyebrows.
Seattle has an impending free agent first baseman of their own in Josh Naylor. Offensively, Alonso has been better every year of their careers. If the Mariners want to make a statement about their contender status for the next half-decade, Alonso might be that perfect acquisition.
