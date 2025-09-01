How MLB Insider's Hiring/Firing Prediction Impacts Yankees, Phillies, Others
Getting a managerial job in Major League Baseball is extremely hard. Depending on the circumstances, keeping that job may be even harder.
We've already seen four managers get the boot since the start of the 2025 season -- Brandon Hyde of the Baltimore Orioles, Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies, Derek Shelton of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Davey Martinez of the Washington Nationals.
But as the coaching carousel gets set to spin fast and furious once more this winter, the big question left unanswered is how many more teams will join the search.
Insider predicts offseason with heavy turnover among managers
On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today predicted that at least six new managers would be hired before the 2025 season, meaning that even if all four interim managers keep their jobs with the teams mentioned above, at least two more would have to be fired at season's end.
"This could be a historic winter with perhaps one-third of all teams looking for managers this winter," Nightengale wrote. "... (The previous firings) could be the appetizer for what could be a frenzied offseason of the managerial carousel that could result in as many as 11 changes."
Nightengale also identified some of the candidates to be let go, beginning with Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker, who is widely expected to retire, and continuing on to more intriguing candidates to shoulder the blame for their teams' potential playoff failures.
New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone and Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson highlighted a list of speculative firing candidates that also included Bob Melvin of the San Francisco Giants and Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins.
Finally, Nightengale also identified a pair of aging legends, Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers and Ron Washington of the Los Angeles Angels, as possible retirement candidates.
If Boone or Thomson were to be let go, the search for the successor in a huge market like New York or Philadelphia would dominate offseason headlines. If not, there will still be lots of talent churning about as some of the younger, up-and-coming teams around the league look to set a better direction under new leadership.
