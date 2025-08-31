How Phillies' Walker Buehler Signing Impacts National League Pennant Race
Imagine, as a baseball executive for a contending team in a tight playoff race, you suddenly get the opportunity to sign one of the greatest postseason pitchers of the 21st century?
That wasn't a hypothetical this weekend. The Boston Red Sox released Walker Buehler from his one-year contract on Friday, enabling the two-time World Series champion to sign with any team before Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET and still be eligible for postseason play.
The Philadelphia Phillies became that team on Sunday afternoon, as Buster Olney of ESPN reported that the struggling right-hander was in agreement on a deal with the National League East division leaders to finish out the season.
Walker Buehler signing changes picture for Phillies in tight race
To be fair, Buehler did not look like a pitcher who could make a major difference for a playoff team with the Red Sox this season. His 5.45 ERA in 112 1/3 innings made him expendable in Boston, and the Red Sox, who expect to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, replaced him on the roster with top starting pitching prospect Payton Tolle.
However, Buehler looked pedestrian in the regular season last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in the playoffs, it simply didn't matter. After a shaky first start against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, he finished the year with a streak of 10 consecutive scoreless innings, a save in Game 5 of the World Series, and a second ring.
Now, the Padres might have to face Buehler in a clutch moment in the postseason. So might the Dodgers, who made the decision not to tender him the one-year qualifying offer, prompting Buehler to sign for $21.05 million in Boston -- the exact number the Dodgers would have been guaranteeing him with said qualifying offer.
Philadelphia has a loaded rotation even without ace Zack Wheeler, which might put Buehler at long odds to crack the postseason rotation. But he proved last October that when the chips are on the table, he can come out of the bullpen and get the biggest outs imaginable.
The Phillies crave a World Series title as desperately as any team in baseball. Now, if they get there, they'll have a hungry veteran who owns a 0.47 ERA in the Fall Classic at their disposal.
