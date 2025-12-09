Mariners Reportedly Eyeing Cardinals’ 2.07 ERA Bullpen Standout

The Seattle Mariners look like a team that is ready to contend again in 2026 on paper. But they aren't done yet.

Seattle has had a solid offseason to this point. The Mariners struck early by re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year deal. The Mariners also acquired left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer from the Washington Nationals in a deal centered around catching prospect Harry Ford. Ferrer is a 25-year-old hurler coming off a campaign in which he logged a 4.48 ERA in 72 outings for the Nationals. While this is the case, he had a 3.03 FIP, which is a sign of bad luck for Ferrer. FIP attempts to show a hurler's effectiveness while removing defense from the picture. So, a lower FIP indicates bad luck and even bad defense behind Ferrer.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Ferrer isn't the only reliever the Mariners have had their eyes on as well. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Seattle has shown interest in fellow lefty JoJo Romero.

The Mariners are looking around

Sep 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"Relief is volatile, and that's going to be a factor when the team gets him for one year and bets on it being a strong year," Goold wrote. "That said, the Cardinals are benefitting from a thin year on the open market for lefty relief, and this week offers a chance to see if they can amplify the offers because of the number of teams interested. There are contenders who have at least been in contact, and that includes Mariners and perhaps the Yankees."

If the Mariners could land Romero on top of Ferrer, they would be onto something. Romero logged a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances for the Cardinals in 2025. He hasn't finished a campaign with an ERA above 3.68 since 2022. Overall, he has a 3.55 ERA in 197 total big league appearances and has a season of control.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times has also reported Seattle's interest in Romero this offseason.

More MLB: Mariners Predicted To Lose 2-Time All-Star To Angels