3 Teams Yankees Could Trade With Next After Rockies Swap

The New York Yankees saved a lot of their offseason work until the latter half of the winter.

After re-signing Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal, the Yankees had a very similar roster in place to the one they finished with last year. On Wednesday, they kept the moves coming, pulling off a one-for-one swap to bring former Colorado Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli to the Bronx.

Chivilli is the classic Coors Field escape candidate, and pairing him with Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake could be a quick solution to address a bullpen that was starving for help at the end of the season. But why stop there?

Please note that these are all speculative, but here are three more teams that look like natural trade partners for the Yankees as the offseason builds to a fast-paced finish:

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) comes in relief in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there's one need that still stands out for the Yankees, it's starting pitching, given the midseason return timelines for Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole. And the Reds, who have been largely inactive so far this winter, have pitching to spare.

No, the Yankees likely won't be able to stomach whatever insane price tag Hunter Greene would cost. But left-hander Nick Lodolo has sneaky No. 2 potential, and if the Reds aren't willing to move him, either, they should be willing to move on from Brady Singer for little more than salary relief.

Miami Marlins

Sep 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees wanted Edward Cabrera, but lost him to the Chicago Cubs. They quickly pivoted to Ryan Weathers, who projects as either a No. 5 starter or a solid lefty reliever moving forward. Is there a trilogy in order?

We've spent over a year now speculating about possible trades involving former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. He rebounded from an awful first half of the season to pitch like a solid mid-rotation piece by the end of the year, but there has to still be more in the tank.

Perhaps the Yankees will be the team to finally give up a highly-valued young position player for Alcantara, betting on that upside coming out once again.

Baltimore Orioles

Sep 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) looks on during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This one is a little outside the box, due to the nature of the Yankees and Orioles being division rivals. But New York is rumored to still be sniffing around Paul Goldschmidt, which means it's open to a platoon partner for first baseman Ben Rice.

Meanwhile, the Orioles have righty-hitting Ryan Mountcastle in no-man's land after signing Pete Alonso, making $6.8 million in his last year of arbitration eligibility. If the Yankees were to offer Baltimore any pitcher who could conceivably help in the majors this year, wouldn't the Orioles jump at that chance?

