How to Watch the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday
More than 50 legends of baseball and a packed house are expected Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y., as five greats are inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Modern-era players CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner will be joined by Classic Baseball Era Committee selections Dick Allen and Dave Parker in being welcomed into the Cooperstown family.
Allen and Parker are being honored posthumously.
“I’m still humbled, to this day, about things that my dad did,” David Parker II said in a media session Saturday in Cooperstown. “I think it’s more fun to just learn about it as it comes. I didn’t go sit down and watch hours of my pops. I like to stop at Kroger or wherever I’m at and hear the stories about my dad. People think I get tired of it, and I say, ‘No, I like learning new things.’ Everybody has a new story.”
Parker, who was 6 when his father retired, will deliver his Hall of Fame speech on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center. Allen will be represented by his widow, Willa Allen.
Brandy Halladay delivered her memorable speech after her husband, Roy Halladay, was killed in a plane crash prior to his induction in 2019.
Among the attendees will be many of the inductees’ former teammates.
Edgar Martinez played with Suzuki with the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki and Sabathia were teammates with Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera with the New York Yankees.
Parker and Bert Blyleven teamed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and in his one season in Milwaukee in 1990, Parker played with greats Robin Yount and Paul Molitor.
Wagner? He played with Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell in Houston.
Here’s how to watch the induction ceremony on Sunday:
WHAT: National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
WHO: Dick Allen, Dave Parker, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner
WHERE: Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown, N.Y.
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET
COVERAGE: The broadcast will air live on MLB Network, and can be found digitally on MLB.com or MLB.tv