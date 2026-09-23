Impact of Shohei Ohtani's Return on Dodgers, Playoff Picture

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still battling it out with the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the National League. Likely, whichever team captures the top seed will also have home-field advantage throughout the World Series.

Los Angeles is just one game behind Milwaukee for the top spot with five games left on the schedule. Though not surprising given the depth of their roster, the Dodgers have still been able to do this with Shohei Ohtani on the shelf with a knee injury. However, the two-way star is likely to return from the injured list on Wednesday, which should impact the Dodgers and the playoff race.

How Ohtani's return impacts Dodgers, playoff race

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases on the field prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Dodgers just one game back of the Brewers for the top seed, this could give them a major advantage. Now, they have the best player in all of Major League Baseball healthy again, and with an upcoming weekend series with the 65-93 San Francisco Giants, they could have the advantage as they look to take the top seed.

Meanwhile, the Brewers, while facing a fellow non-contender in the St. Louis Cardinals, have the tougher scene facing up and coming pitchers Michael McGreevy and Quinn Mathews. Both the Brewers and Dodgers have already punched their tickets to the postseason, but if these two teams meet again in the NLCS, the Dodgers will almost certainly have the advantage with Ohtani back in action.

That gives their lineup a completely different look, and though Ohtani is likely done pitching for the year, the Dodgers lineup looks much better with him in it. As long as he can stay healthy in the playoffs, the Dodgers should be in good shape as they look to secure a three-peat.

Ohtani has been out a while too, so he should be quite well rested as he returns to action. The Dodgers are still a solid team without him, but they may now have the advantage as far as gaining the top seed in the playoffs, and this only further cements them as the favorite to win a World Series title

The two-way superstar is hitting .277/.380/.522 with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, a 6.5 WAR and a .902 OPS. Despite the injuries, he still has put together a solid season, and though he may not win the MVP this year, he still is among the most impactful players in the sport, and the Dodgers should have a big advantage with him healthy again.