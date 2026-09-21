2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team (Guardians, Rangers Favored in AL; D-Backs Are Long Shot in NL)

Just one week of MLB action remains between now and the playoffs, and there are only a handful of teams still alive to make the postseason in both the American League and National League.

Several teams have already clinched their spots in the postseason, leaving three wild card spots for four teams in the National League and a couple of division races – plus a wild card spot – in the American League.

Here’s a look at teams that have already clinched a postseason spot in 2026:

American League

Tampa Bay Rays (-2500 to win AL East)

New York Yankees (clinched wild card, six games back in AL East)

Boston Red Sox (clinched wild card)

National League

Atlanta Braves (clinched NL East)

Milwaukee Brewers (clinched NL Central)

Los Angeles Dodgers (clinched NL West)

The American League has a lot more to be decided in the division races, and there are two new teams atop the AL Central and AL West this week.

The Cleveland Guardians have a one-game lead over the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, and they are -115 favorites to win that division. Oddsmakers have also set Cleveland at +100 (the favorite) to earn the No. 6 seed, a sign that they expect the Guardians to get in no matter what over the final week.

Chicago is +100 to win the division and +110 to earn the No. 6 seed, as it currently has a three-game cushion over Toronto and Houston in the wild card race. There are several teams still alive in the AL wild card, but Baltimore (five games back) and Seattle (seven games back) are extreme long shots.

The AL West remains up in the air as well, though the Texas Rangers have a one-game cushion over Houston and a five-game lead over the Mariners. DraftKings has the Rangers at -155 to win the division while Houston is set at +130.

However, both teams are massive long shots to reach the No. 6 seed, as Toronto (+1600) has better odds than the Astros (+4500) and Rangers (+5000). So, oddsmakers are telling us the AL West should only end up with one playoff team (the division winner) in 2026.

In the National League, the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks are the only teams alive in the wild card race.

Chicago has the top spot at the moment, though the Padres have the same record (87-69) at this point in the season. The Phillies are one game back of those teams and four games ahead of the D-Backs, making Arizona a long shot to earn a playoff spot.

Oddsmakers have set the Diamondbacks at +2000 to earn the No. 6 seed this season.

There is still a ton of room for movement between the Phillies, Cubs and Padres, but oddsmakers have those teams as the favorites to earn the three wild card spots. FanGraphs gives the D-Backs just a 5.5 percent chance to make the playoffs in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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