Everything at Stake in MLB's Final Week: Playoff Picture, Races and More

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is going to wrap up on Sep. 27, barring some sort of tiebreaker scenario, or inclement weather.

That's just four days away, as of writing, and things are certainly getting interesting around the league. In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees all have clinched playoff spots already. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves have all clinched. So, six spots have been clinched, and six technically are still in play.

With just a few days to go in the regular season, here's how things would shake out in the postseason.

American League

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) hits a two rbi single against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Seed: Tampa Bay Rays

No. 2 Seed: Cleveland Guardians

No. 3 Seed: Houston Astros

No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees

No. 5: Seed: Boston Red Sox

No. 6 Seed: Chicago White Sox

The Rays and the Guardians would both have first-round byes and would advance straight to the American League Division Series. Tampa Bay has locked up the spot. The Guardians still coud lose out on the first-round bye over the next few days. The Yankees and the Red Sox would face off in a three-game Wild Card series at Yankee Stadium with the winner advancing to face the Rays. The Astros and the White Sox would battle in a three-game series in Houston with the winner to advance and face the Guardians. The Wild Card round features three-game series. Then, the ALDS features five-game series. Then, the American League Championship Series and the World Series are seven-game sets.

From here on out, the biggest things to watch in the American League are the AL West and AL Central races. The Astros and Texas Rangers are tied for the top spot in the AL West with Houston having the tiebreaker. In the AL Central, the Guardians have a one-game lead over the White Sox.

National League

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers

No. 2 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

No. 3 Seed: Atlanta Braves

No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs

No. 5 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies

No. 6 Seed: San Diego Padres

The Brewers, Dodgers and the Braves have clinched the three division titles in the National League. The Brewers have clinched a first-round bye and the Dodgers' magic number to do the same is down to one.

In the National League, the biggest thing to watch is the Wild Card race. The Arizona Diamondbacks aren't technically out of the mix yet, but they are four-games back. It would take a miracle for them to get back into the race. The Cubs, Phillies, and the Padres are all very likely to be in the playoffs, but the exact positioning is up on the air. The three are all tied right now with just a few days left to go in the regular season. The Padres are the hottest team in the league right now, and arguably are the biggest dark horse in the National League to make a run.