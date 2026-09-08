MLB World Series Rankings After Shohei Ohtani Pitching News

It doesn't sound like the Los Angeles Dodgers will get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound before the 2026 season comes to an end.

Ohtani has been banged up for a bit at this point and hasn't taken the mound since July 3. He confirmed that he "most likely" is done on the mound this season.

"Most likely no, and I'm gonna be focusing on hitting moving forward," Ohtani said when asked about pitching moving forward.

"Most likely no, and I'm gonna be focusing on hitting moving forward."



After missing the last 4 games, Shohei Ohtani (0-3, BB, 2 K) addresses whether he’ll pitch again this season following the #Dodgers 6-3 win over the Reds. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB… pic.twitter.com/gF1mjDA34v — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 8, 2026

With Ohtani not likely to return to the mound this season, and the season winding down, that significantly hurts the Dodgers' chances of a three-peat. Arguably enough for them not to be considered the favorites to win the World Series any longer.

Here's how we would rank the top overall contenders in Major League Baseball with Ohtani not likely to pitch again this season and also Aaron Judge now back for the New York Yankees.

No. 5: Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies were bad to kick off the 2026 season. There's no way around that one. But they turned their season around and are still loaded with big-name talent all over the place, including Major League Baseball's home run leader, Kyle Schwarber. Plus, Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, and Zack Wheeler are all red-hot in the rotation. This team has enough talent to surprise many.

No. 4: Milwaukee Brewers

Sep 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are different from every other team on this list. Milwaukee is loaded with young, inexpensive pieces. But they have the best record in baseball and likely the 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner in Jacob Misiorowski. Despite the fact that the Brewers don't have a massive budget, they have won more games than anyone else. They should be considered Los Angeles' biggest threat in the National League.

No. 3: Boston Red Sox

Sep 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Phillies, the Red Sox were bad to begin the 2026 season. But they turned their season around and have been the best team in baseball since June 25. The Red Sox would have to get through both the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays without home-field advantage if the season ended today, which would be tough. But they just got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back and could shock the world.

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Ohtani were fully healthy, Los Angeles would be No. 1. The Dodgers are the Dodgers. They are the two-time reigning World Series champs and added Tarik Skubal. A rotation with Ohtani, Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow would be unstoppable. But Ohtani isn't likely to save the day in the rotation.

No. 1: New York Yankees

Aug 23, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured right fielder Aaron Judge (99) warms up before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judge is back and the Yankees have to be No. 1 on this list right now, at least because of recency bias. Cam Schlittler is likely going to win the AL Cy Young Award. Plus, the Yankees have Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón. Ben Rice has 36 homers and Luis García Jr. has 28 himself. This team is built for the postseason.