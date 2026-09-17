MLB May Never See Another Run Like the Dodgers Again

For the 13th time in 14 years, the National League West runs through Los Angeles as the Dodgers have clinched the division title yet again.

Whether you're a fan of the Dodgers — or not — we are witnessing a historic run right now like few others before. And frankly, you may never see something like this again, especially with the lingering collective bargaining agreement questions hanging over the league. Since 2013, the only other team in the National League West that has won a division title was the San Francisco Giants back in 2021. That's it. It's not a typo.

NL West winners since 2013:



2013: Dodgers

2014: Dodgers

2015: Dodgers

2016: Dodgers

2017: Dodgers

2018: Dodgers

2019: Dodgers

2020: Dodgers

2021: Giants

2022: Dodgers

2023: Dodgers

2024: Dodgers

2025: Dodgers

2026: Dodgers



What a run 😳 pic.twitter.com/jkWH828SG4 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 17, 2026

NL West #CLINCHED!



For the 13th time in the last 14 years, the @Dodgers are the division champions!



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/VRsBSGk4X0 — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2026

MLB History For Los Angeles

Aug 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's not all. Los Angeles now has the most division titles in baseball since 1969, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

most division titles (divisions began in 1969):



Dodgers: 24

Braves: 23

Yankees: 21 https://t.co/vSlX6sKftU — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 17, 2026

The only division in the National League left that hasn't been clinched is the National League East, although the Atlanta Braves have a cushion. With just over one week to go in the regular season, the Braves have a 4 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the division, plus the tiebreaker. When all is said and done, the three division champs will be the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, the Dodgers in the West and very likely the Braves in the East, barring a collapse.

It's certainly going to be a fun race to the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in the National League hasn't been clinched just yet with Milwaukee and Los Angeles the two clubs with the best shots at it. Right now, the Brewers have a two-game lead for the No. 1 seed. The top two seeds in the National League will clinch first-round byes in the playoffs, but the top seed will have home-field advantage throughout the postseason up until the World Series. That's why this race between Milwaukee and Los Angeles matters right now.

Despite the fact that Los Angeles isn't at full strength, it has continued to find ways to win. Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani, Eric Lauer, and Gavin Stone are all on the Injured List right now and Blake Snell left early on Wednesday, but this club is still loaded.

If the season were to end today, the Dodgers would have the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs and face off against the winner of a Wild Card round series between the Braves and the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles is certainly familiar with both.

When the 2026 season ends and the collective bargaining agreement expires, there's no way to know how it's going to change the landscape of the league. There's a very real chance that the way teams spend will get changed and that could certainly impact the free-spending Dodgers. Before that happens, the Dodgers have a chance at their third straight World Series title, which would be the first time a team accomplished the feat since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.

It has been a fun season across baseball so far in 2026. Fortunately, it's not over yet. We have just over a week left in the regular season and then the real fun will begin.