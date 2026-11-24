It's often said that deadlines spur action. That will likely be the case over the next week, as players and teams try to get their offseason done before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1. With a looming lockout, and the transaction freeze that goes with it, it's a game of musical chairs.

It comes as no surprise, with at least four major signings reported in the last 12 hours, after Tarik Skubal agreed to a record-breaking deal with the Mets. Trevor Rogers, Freddy Peralta, Kris Bubic, and Teruaki Sato have found new teams in free agency. Many more players will follow suit, hoping to avoid being left out once the music stops.

So far this winter, the top 11 free agent signings have produced $1.068 billion in guarantees, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden. Skubal tops that list at $450 million, but three other players have landed nine-figure contracts.

Which Free Agents Could Sign Before the Lockout Begins?

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) celebrates after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowden posted an update on which of the marquee free agents remain available in the open market. These players will likely try to get a deal done before the owners vote to lock out the players on December 2, and the CBA negotiations truly begin.

Top Free Agents left on the board:

SP: King, Holmes, Griffin, Martinez, Taira, Pivetta, Mize, Ray

RP: Morejon

INF: Lowe, Chisolm, Arraez

OF: Arozarena, Suzuki, Happ. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 24, 2026

Those 15 free agents are going to want to cash in now, and not wait for the fallout of the next CBA to decide their next contract. It's unclear whether it will have the cap-and-floor system that MLB is trying to push in negotiations. That in itself will impact their earning power in the market. So there is a rush to get a deal done before the deadline.

The starting pitching market may be the first to clear itself out. The Rogers and Peralta signings clearly indicate the market for frontline starting pitchers, while Dustin May and Kris Bubic's deals do the same for mid-rotation arms.

Kaima Taira is the wild card in the rotation market, as he's being posted by the Seibu Lions of the Nippon Professional League. The Japanese right-hander can hit triple-digit velocity, along with a flatter vertical approach angle than most pitchers thanks to his 5'8" stature. The spotlight shifts to him once King and Holmes come off the board.

Then there's the question of free-agent hitters. With Sato accounted for, the market should shift to Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena in the outfield. Suzuki is the more desirable outfielder of the two, due to better underlying metrics with both the bat and glove.

On the infield, all eyes are on Jazz Chisholm Jr., as his signing will open up the market for Luis Arráez and Brandon Lowe. The former Yankee had a rough platform season entering free agency, but his ceiling could still result in a team seeing him as a major part of their lineup.

The question over the next seven days will be how aggressive teams will be to shore up their needs. Teams like the Cubs and Mets have already shown that type of urgency in this free-agent period. As this game of musical chairs plays out in the final week of free agency before the lockout, expect many free agents to land new contracts.