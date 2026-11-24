The Cubs have made a pair of major statements in free agency, reportedly agreeing to $120 million contracts with Teruaki Sato (five years) and Trevor Rogers (six years) in a span of 12 hours, with news of Sato’s signing breaking Tuesday morning after Rogers’s deal was reported late Monday night. The two deals represent a significant investment in Chicago's roster—and a clear indication the club was willing to spend aggressively to land two of the offseason's most coveted players.

Sato, ranked No. 3 on Sports Illustrated's free agent Big Board, was projected to receive a four-year contract worth between $90 million and $100 million. Rogers, ranked No. 7, was projected to land a four-year deal in the $84 million to $92 million range. Chicago reportedly went well beyond those projections, committing $120 million to each player and securing two of the eight largest free-agent contracts in franchise history.

While we don't expect to nail every free-agent signing prediction, those projections were largely in line with industry expectations. The Cubs' willingness to exceed them underscores just how strongly the organization valued both players and how determined it was to make an impact this offseason, especially in the wake of the rival Brewers winning their first World Series.

Sato was one of the most intriguing players available, combining an impressive offensive track record in his native Japan with the versatility to play either third base or a corner outfield spot. The latter seems more likely with Alex Bregman still in tow in Chicago. The star lefty slugger for NPB’s Hanshin Tigers won a hitting Triple Crown this year after being named the Central League MVP in 2025. His arrival gives the Cubs an impactful bat to replace free agent Seiya Suzuki and adds a significant piece to a lineup that already boasts reigning National League MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong and was MLB’s highest scoring offense last season but floundered in the playoffs.

Rogers, meanwhile, should be a critical addition to a rotation that was previously lacking in star power and still likely needs another consistent contributor. The lefthander, who turned 29 this month, has the ability to provide frontline upside, as evidenced by his 1.81 ERA in 18 starts in 2025. That was by far his best season, however, as his 4.03 ERA in 30 starts last season is more in line with his career numbers.

Chicago's offseason ambitions are now unmistakable. The Cubs have committed $240 million to two major additions, making a statement to the rest of the National League that they intend to compete at the highest level. Both Sato and Rogers were seen as two of the most volatile free agents on the market this year due to a lack of sustained excellence in the majors, but they’re also two of the youngest players available and have room to improve in the Windy City. Whether the investments ultimately pay off could decide whether Chicago wins a World Series under manager Craig Counsell, but the Cubs clearly weren't interested in letting either player slip away over a difference in price.