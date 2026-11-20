The top storyline in the starting pitcher free-agent market will be how much Tarik Skubal signs for. Once he's off the market, there will be a mad dash for the rest of the top starting pitchers. One such pitcher in that tier is former Brewers, Mets, and Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports that there are "over half a dozen teams in play" for Peralta's services. Bowden names the Padres, Cubs, White Sox, Rays, and Braves explicitly.

There are still over a half a dozen teams in play for Peralta with the Padres, both Chicago teams and believe it or not the Rays all still involved and maybe the Braves too but the latter not confirmed. Other teams are in the periphery but not as aggressive. It's getting late and… — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 20, 2026

Peralta is in the same tier as Sonny Gray, Trevor Rogers, and Michael King. Those pitchers are expected to get $24 million or more per year. Gray was the first pitcher in that group to sign, as he went back to the Minnesota Twins on a two-year, $55 million deal.

Which Suitors Make Sense for Freddy Peralta?

Of the five teams that Bowden explicitly named, the Padres, Cubs, and White Sox have dire starting pitching needs. The Padres and Cubs are two teams that essentially have to rebuild their entire starting rotations this offseason. Both teams have many of their starters hitting the open market and need to rebuild on the fly to stay competitive.

The White Sox showed how serious they are at landing a pitcher in Peralta's tier. They made a trade with the Rockies, offloading Luis Castillo's salary at the cost of Davis Martin. Martin started the 2026 season strong, but scuffled and dealt with injuries in the second half. Even with Grant Taylor returning to the rotation, the White Sox need a frontline starter to anchor that group.

For those three teams, Peralta would be their No. 1 starter. That was a position he held with Milwaukee for the 2024 and 2025 seasons after they dealt Corbin Burnes, then the Mets in 2026.

The Rays and Braves are two teams that aren't in dire need of adding rotation help, but need to add a frontline starter to remain competitive for a potential championship run. Both teams will retain their top starter, as Drew Rasmussen's option was picked up by the Rays and Chris Sale is under contract with the Braves for 2027 after finishing third in the National League Cy Young vote.

Tampa Bay is a dark horse, especially if their offer is competitive. Tropicana Field has been a place where he's been extremely successful in for his career, albeit a small sample size. There are a lot of factors at play that could increase their payroll. They have a new ownership group and are set to open a new stadium in 2029. Then there's the possibility of a salary floor in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Why Freddy Peralta Should Have No Shortage of Suitors

Peralta has a sterling long-term track record, but scuffled in his contract year. He struggled with the Mets before rediscovering his old form with the Rays. The right-hander went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts with Tampa Bay before an excellent postseason run.

The strong finish to 2026 revived Peralta's market. FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker's median crowdsourced projection has the 30-year-old getting a four-year, $96 million deal. That's good news for a pitcher who probably would have been in line for $100 million-plus if not for the struggles in New York.

Peralta made at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons, with very little injury concern. In this market, he's as reliable a bet to make that many starts in a given season. It's that reliability that should afford him a lucrative deal in the market.

With the Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring on December 1, it serves as a deadline for many teams to solve their biggest free-agent needs. Peralta should have a new contract long before that deadline. His market should move fast after Skubal's free agency is over.