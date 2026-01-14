Insider Floats Eugenio Suárez Fit For NL Central Contender

The Seattle Mariners have had a relatively quiet offseason. They kept Josh Naylor and traded for left-hander Jose Ferrer, but that's about it.

They also lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency and now are weighing their options to try and improve their offense for 2026. They could always re-sign Eugenio Suarez, who is still available.

However, Bradford Doolittle of ESPN proposed the idea of the Milwaukee Brewers potentially signing him this offseason. They need power in their lineup, and they may not be done making moves just yet after having made a trade with the Kansas City Royals this winter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Mariners Can’t Let This Happen

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It feels like they have the available DH time to make that happen without disrupting the rest of a roster that fits together so well,” Doolittle wrote.

“I'm thinking a nice pillow contract for Eugenio Suarez would be a perfect fit -- and he wouldn't have to be strictly a DH.”

The Brewers already have Caleb Durbin at third base, so Suarez might fit best as a DH. For the Mariners though, this could be a big loss.

They need a little more power in their lineup, especially after the loss of Polanco. They have been interested in Brendan Donovan, but Jeff Passan reports that the San Francisco Giants are pursuing him quite aggressively, which could ultimately take Seattle out of the picture.

So, it might be best for the Mariners to try and re-sign Suarez. He likely isn’t going to sign a long-term deal, which could leave a little room for the Mariners to give him a pillow contract with opt-outs.

He won’t come cheap, but Seattle could at least have that middle-of-the-order presence in their lineup that they were able to land at the trade deadline. Having him back could enhance their chances of making a run back to the postseason.

If he leaves for Milwaukee though, the Brewers will be in good shape to repeat as National League Central champions, even if they ultimately decide to do the unthinkable and trade Freddy Peralta.

But Seattle is a bigger market, and they can’t let themselves get outbid by a small-market team that doesn’t typically spend big in free agency. We’ll see if they can keep their slugger.

More MLB: Mariners $66 Million Slugger Predicted To Bolt For Deal With Red Sox