Insiders Thinks Mariners Have Shot At Old Rival Alex Bregman
The Seattle Mariners were among the top overall teams in baseball in 2025 and now have what could be an exciting offseason ahead.
Seattle has made it clear that it wants to re-sign Josh Naylor. It has also been reported that the Mariners will have more money to spend than usual this offseason. After making a deep run in 2025, it's clear that the Mariners aren't messing around and will try to make some sort of splash this offseason.
Outside of Naylor, who could end up being a target?
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed Seattle as a team that could have a shot at three-time All-Star Alex Bregman after he opted out his deal with the Boston Red Sox.
"Mariners," Feinsand said. "Seattle addressed its corner-infield deficiency at the Trade Deadline, acquiring both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez from the Diamondbacks in separate deals. Both players are free agents now, and while the Mariners would like to bring Naylor back on a new deal, Bregman could be an intriguing fit for Seattle at the hot corner. After all, the club was pondering the possibility of pursuing him ahead of last summer’s Trade Deadline had the Red Sox made him available, though a longer-term pact might not be as palatable for its budget."
The Mariners could use someone like Alex Bregman
Feinsand isn't even the first insider who has floated the idea of Bregman to Seattle. MassLive.com Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo made a "bold" prediction of Seattle signing Bregman.
If Seattle could get its hands on Bregman, that would be a phenomenal move. The Mariners acquired Eugenio Suárez to add a power boost at third base. He's a free agent this offseason so now the team has a question at the position again.
Mariners fans know Bregman well. He spent the first nine seasons of his career as a member of the Houston Astros. There were plenty of battles over the years and he was a significant reason why the Astros were the top team in the division for a long time.
But, Bregman left the division ahead of the 2025 season and Seattle won it for the first time since 2001. Wouldn't that be something if the Mariners could poach their former rival and use him to beat the Astros now?
More MLB: Experts List 3 Top Destinations For Josh Naylor, Including Mariners