Mariners Report Is Great News For Josh Naylor Pursuit
The Seattle Mariners have arguably the most important offseason in recent memory coming up over the next few months.
Seattle has been right on the doorstep. The Mariners have won 88 or more games in three of the last four seasons, including 90 wins in both 2025 and 2022. The only season the Mariners won fewer than 88 games over the last four season was in 2024 when they won 85 games.
The Mariners had a phenomenal 2025 season and just won the American League West for the first time since 2001. Seattle obviously came within one win of the World Series as well in the American League Championship Series, as well.
All of this is to say that the Mariners' window for contention is open, but does hinge on this offseason. The Mariners brought guys to town, like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, who proved to be critical to he team's success down the stretch. Now, the Mariners need to figure out who to bring back -- and who to add -- and fortunately, they reportedly will have some money to spend, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
"(Josh Naylor) is ineligible for the $22.025 million qualifying offer -- which is a one-year deal calculated by averaging MLB’s 125 highest salaries -- because he was traded midseason," Kramer said. "The same can be said for Suárez, while Ferguson and Jackson won’t be considered, either.
"The Mariners will have more money to spend than in any recent offseason -- in the $30 million to $35 million range for 2026 -- which should give them ample room to bring back Naylor and still address their other needs."
There will be options for Seattle this offseason
It would obviously make sense for the Mariners to bring back Naylor. This has been a popular talking point since before the Mariners were even knocked out of the playoffs. He played in 54 games and slashed .299/.341/.490 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and 10 doubles in the regular season for Seattle. He clubbed three homers and batted .340 for the Mariners in the playoffs as well in 12 games.
Even if Naylor isn't the guy, the fact that the Mariners reportedly have a little extra wiggle room for the payroll is a great sign. The Mariners' starting rotation is in good shape. They need to continue working on the offense around Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez.
Outside of Naylor and Suárez, some of the top sluggers heading to the open market are Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Cody Bellinger, Marcell Ozuna, and Gleyber Torres, among others.
It sounds like the Mariners could afford to bring back Naylor, but regardless, there will be talent out there for the taking and Seattle needs to stay aggressive.
