Jackson Chourio of Milwaukee Brewers Gets Nearly $1 Million Extra For Great Season
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio signed an $82 million contract extension before the 2024 season, making himself a great deal of money before he ever played a game.
This week, he made nearly $1 million more because of that great rookie season. The money came through the pre-arbitration pool of money that was collectively bargained before the 2022 season.
The Associated Press put out the full list of earners here, and MLBTradeRumors did a great job explaining how it all works.
The most recent collective bargaining agreement introduced a $50MM pool that is divided among players who have yet to accrue enough service time to reach arbitration. (Each team commits around $1.67MM to that fund every season.) The goal was to help highly-performing young players get paid earlier in their careers. Players are eligible even if they’ve signed a contract extension, as Witt did before the season
Entering the season as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, Chourio put together a banner rookie year. He hit .275 in the regular season with 21 homers, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases. Though the Brewers were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs, Chourio also put together an outstanding three-game playoff run as well. He had two home runs in Game 2 of the wild card series against the New York Mets.
Chourio looks like a true building block for Milwaukee and a guy that could end up becoming one of the best overall players in the National League. He's already immensely important to the lineup and will only get more important with Willy Adames leaving in free agency.
Chourio was named a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award but ultimately lost out to Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
