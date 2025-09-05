Japanese Superstar Could Trigger Big-Market Bidding War
The 2025 Major League Baseball retular season isn't over yet, but there already has been chatter starting to grow about all of the moves that could happen in the offseason.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post furthered this discussion by sharing a column highlighting the top 25 free agents heading to the open market with potential landing spots. One player that stood out from Heyman was slugging infielder Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.
There has been buzz about Murakami going back to last offseason. He's just 25 years old and has explosive power. He can play either corner position in the infield. In 2025, he's played in just 46 games, but has 17 home runs, 31 RBIs, and a. 310/.384/.697 slash line. His best season came in 2022 when he launched 56 home runs and drove in 134 runs in 141 games played.
Where will Munetaka Murakami play baseball in 2026?
Surely, MLB teams will be all over him if he is posted by the Swallows, but that isn't a guarantee. It seems likely, but it's not guaranteed until the move is actually made. If Murakami is posted, it's going to cause a bidding war. Heyman linked the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Angels to him.
A big-market bidding war surely would have large-scale impact on the overall free agent market. Murakami can play both first and third base. If teams view him as a first baseman, that would impact that market which right now is led by Pete Alonso. If the Mets -- for example -- could land Murakami than that sends Alonso looking around for a new home. The Red Sox have Alex Bregman at third base -- although he can opt-out -- and an injured Triston Casas at first base. Murakami could impact the Bregman market because the two would overlap if Murakami is posted and teams view him as a third baseman primarily.
The big variable is the fact that he's 25 years old. If a team can get a 25-year-old potential superstar, it's going to impact any of the large-scale, veteran markets. Although both Bregman and Alonso are great, they are 31 years old and 30 years old, respectively. Murakami could shake up the big-market teams' plans while also slowing down veteran markets. But, this is all contingent on him actually being posted.
