Jose Altuve, Pablo Lopez, Luis Arraez Headline WBC Team Venezuela Roster
Infielders Jose Altuve and Luis Arraez, as well as starting pitcher Pablo Lopez are among the biggest names playing for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins Mar. 8.
Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Last week, he tweeted out Venezuela's preliminary roster.
Ronald Acuna Jr. originally hoped to play in the event, but recently withdrew, in hopes of protecting his health entering the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Acuna tore his ACL in 2021, and did not feel his 100% in 2022.
With Acuna out, it is unclear who will play center field for Venezuela in this year's event.
Among other Major League veterans representing Team Venezuela are Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Miguel Rojas, Miguel Cabrera, Eugenio Suarez, Salvador Perez, Avisail Garcia, Martin Perez, Ranger Suarez, Brusdar Graterol, Jesus Luzardo, German Marquez, Jose Alvarado and Luis Garcia.
Venezuela placed third in the 2009 World Baseball Classic, the country's best finish in the event. Venezuela hope to win its first WBC in 2023.
Here's a look at Venezuela's entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 23:
Starting Lineup
C Salvador Perez
1B Luis Arraez
2B Jose Altuve
3B Eugenio Suarez
SS Andres Gimenez
LF Avisail Garcia
CF ?
RF Anthony Santander
Starting Pitchers
Pablo Lopez
Martin Perez
Ranger Suarez
Jesus Luzardo
Bullpen
Brusdar Graterol
German Marquez
Jose Alvarado
Luis Garcia
