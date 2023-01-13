Juan Soto, San Diego Padres Avoid Arbitration, Agree to One-Year Deal

Two-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday afternoon. The Padres acquired Soto from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster trade last summer.

The Nationals traded Soto along with first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and Luke Voit. The trade came after Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension with the Nationals.

With his agreed upon contract for the 2023 season, Soto avoids arbitration. He is under club control through 2024. If the Padres do not agree to a long-term extension with him before the end of the 2024 season, he will hit the free agent market upon the conclusion of the season.

Soto batted .236 with a .388 On Base Percentage, .778 OPS, 130 OPS+, six home runs and 16 RBI in 52 regular season games with the Padres. He slashed .313/.465/.999 with 29 home runs and 95 RBI in 2021, finishing second in National League MVP voting behind Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper.

