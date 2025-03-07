Juan Soto Says One Team Offered More Money Than New York Mets in Free Agency
Speaking in a Spanish-language podcast interview recently, New York Mets star Juan Soto detailed his free agency this winter while also making an interesting revelation.
Soto told Abriendo Sports that the Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays all made efforts to sign him, and he said that one team did offer more money than the $765 million he eventually signed for with the Mets.
You can hear the clip, in Spanish, below:
Soto did not say, at least in this clip, which team offered more money than the Mets, and he likely won't when the full interview is released, but it's fun to try and figure it out. The Red Sox reportedly were charging hard after Soto, so maybe it was them, but the Blue Jays were desperate to land a star after missing out on Shohei Ohtani, so maybe it was them. We'll likely never know.
What we do know is that Soto's $765 million deal with the Mets is the richest in American professional sports history and moves the bar further for other baseball players in the future.
Among the most disciplined hitters in the sport, Soto has led baseball in walks in three different seasons and is the active leader in on-base percentage at .421.
A lifetime .285 hitter, Soto has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. He helped the Yankees advance to the World Series in 2024 by posting a .288 average with 41 homers and 109 RBI.
He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (Nationals - 2019).
The Mets got to the NLCS a season ago.
