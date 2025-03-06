New York Mets Outfielder Provides Solid Injury Update on Ailing Knee
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo provided a solid update on his ailing knee on Thursday, according to Tim Healey of Newsday on social media.
Brandon Nimmo said he got an MRI on his sore right knee Tuesday and it showed just inflammation, no structural damage. He is waiting for “the last 10%” of the soreness to go away before getting back into the lineup in the coming days.
Nimmo, 31, is heading into the 10th year of his career with the Mets, having helped get them to the National League Championship Series last year. A lifetime, .261 hitter, he's a solid defender who also runs well. He stole a career-high 15 bases last season while also providing 23 homers and 90 RBI over 151 games.
Durable over the last three seasons, Nimmo has played in at least 151 games in each of those three years. He'll be counted on in the outfield again this season, pairing alongside Juan Soto for New York. The Mets are hoping that the signing of Soto is the missing piece to getting them over the hump so they can win the World Series.
New York also brought back Pete Alonso, who was signed to a two-year deal in the offseason.
The Mets open up the regular season on March 27 against the Houston Astros in a battle of playoff teams from a year ago. Houston won the American League West and was beaten in the wild card round by the Detroit Tigers.
The Mets lost to the Dodgers in that NLCS.
