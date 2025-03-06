Kevin Durant Decided to Take in Spring Game to Watch Former Mariners, Current White Sox Pitcher
You never quite know who you are going to see at spring training, both from the players on the field and from the fans in the crowd.
And on Wednesday, Phoenix Suns star and NBA legend Kevin Durant was in attendance, watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox play.
And according to internet sleuths like the popular Cespedes Family BBQ account, we know that Durant was there with teammate Ryan Dunn to watch his brother Justin pitch for the White Sox.
Dunn was drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He was involved in a blockbuster trade before the 2019 season when he was dealt along with Jarred Kelenic from the Mets to the Seattle Mariners for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano.
He was then dealt again before the 2022 season from the Mariners to the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that sent Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker to Seattle. The New York native was supposed to be an integral part of Seattle's future but has battled ineffectiveness and injury over his career.
He made four starts for the Mariners in the 2019 season, then went 4-1 in the COVID 2020 season over 10 starts. He went 1-3 in 11 starts for the 2021 Mariners and then only made seven starts for the Reds in 2022. He did not pitch in the majors in 2023 and only made three appearances in the minors because of injury.
The 36-year-old Durant is one of the greatest basketball players to ever live. Over a 17-year career with the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, he's won two NBA championships and been named an All-Star 14 times. He is also a four-time scoring champion, an 11-time All-NBA selection and a former MVP. He's also helped Team USA to multiple Gold Medals, including last year at the Paris Olympics.
Related MLB Stories
ROYALS TRIED DEALING: Even after acquiring Jonathan India this offseason, the Kansas City Royals reportedly tried to make multiple other big moves. CLICK HERE:
AARON JUDGE at TOP: Judge won the MVP last year in the American League, and he also is at the top of this interesting category, showing how feared he is by pitchers. CLICK HERE:
SEIYA TAKES FUN SHOT AT SKENES: Speaking to Japanese media, Seiya Suzuki had some high praise for Paul Skenes, while also poking a little fun at him and Livvy Dunne. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.