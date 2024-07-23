Kansas City Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Had Awesome Post on "X" About Bobby Witt Jr.
As the Kansas City Chiefs get set to try to win their third Super Bowl in a row this year, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is paying attention to the baseball field while at training camp.
Mahomes, who is a former baseball player and is a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals, posted on "X" about the recent, historic stretch from Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.
Mahomes also re-posted a video that the Royals put out calling Witt Jr. the "hottest bat in the universe."
The Royals certainly aren't wrong, as Witt Jr. has 12 hits in the four games since the All-Star break. He also came just a single shy of the cycle in Monday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Mahomes has deep ties to baseball, having purchased a partial ownership stake in the Royals in 2020. His father, Pat Mahomes, also pitched in more than 300 MLB games, getting to the NLCS with the New York Mets in 1999.
Patrick was also a baseball prospect and was drafted in the 2014 draft by the Detroit Tigers but elected to go to college and play football at Texas Tech.
An MLB.com article on Mahomes's baseball skillset discussed more of his baseball-playing background.
As a high schooler, he possessed a low-90s fastball as well as a curve that scouts said generated some swings and misses. He also had a changeup, though rarely threw it.
He did play in three games as a freshman on the Texas Tech baseball team.
Seems like he made the right choice sticking with football though.
