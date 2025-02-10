Kansas City Royals Infield is Story to Watch in Spring Training, Per Insider
According to MLB.com insider Anne Rogers, how the Kansas City Royals build and deploy their infield is the biggest question heading into spring training, which begins in Arizona this week.
When the Royals acquired Jonathan India from the Reds, they were worried more about where he’ll hit – leadoff – than where he’ll play on the field. But that question will be explored in spring, as the Royals figure out how best to utilize their two second basemen in India and Michael Massey. They’ll get reps at third base and left field in an effort to increase their versatility. With the way that Matt Quatraro likes to use the whole roster, having Massey and India playing every day is possible, but versatility will be key to that.
The Royals acquired India early in the offseason in that trade with the Reds, sending pitcher Brady Singer to the Queen City.
A former Rookie of the Year (2021) winner, India hit .248 in 2024 with 15 homers. He also had 58 RBI, but more importantly, he produced a .357 on-base percentage over 151 games. The Royals really struggled out of the leadoff spot and there's a chance that India could help fill that role, as Rogers references.
The Royals are coming off a banner year in which they finished second in the American League Central and advanced to the playoffs, beating the Orioles in the wild card round and losing to the Yankees in the American League Division Series.
After adding India and reliever Carlos Estevez this offseason, the Royals certainly come into the year with high expectations again. Bobby Witt Jr. is among the best players in all of baseball, having finished second in last year's MVP race.
