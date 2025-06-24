Kansas City Royals Send Well-Wishes on Social Media to Former All-Star After Retirement Announcement
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25: The Royals have wished Merrifield a happy retirement, sending him well-wishes on social media. Merrifield responded with three baby blue hearts.
Sending our congratulations to Whit on a terrific career, and wishing him and his family the best!
TUESDAY, June 24: Whit Merrifield, who previously starred for the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays, has officially announced his retirement from baseball.
Robert Murray of Fansided shared his statement on social media. Merrifield thanked the four organizations/cities that he played for said his only regret was not being able to win a championship.
An excellent player for nine seasons, Merrifield played parts of seven years with the Royals and parts of two with the Blue Jays. He played part of 2024 with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.
A versatile player who could play second base or the outfield, he was a career .280 hitter. He popped 94 career homers and drove in 485, while also stealing 218 bases. Merrifield led the American League in steals three times and led the majors in hits twice. He had two seasons where he hit greater than .300.
He made his major league debut with the Royals in 2016, right after the team won the World Series in 2015. He never got a chance to play in the playoffs with Kansas City, but finally experienced them with Toronto in 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, the Jays were beaten in the wild card round both years.
Merrifield was a three-time All-Star and received MVP votes during the 2018 season. He made two All-Star games with the Royals and one with Toronto.
While it's too early to know for sure, it's hard to imagine the Royals not honoring him in some capacity later this season, or next year.
We'll have more information on that as it becomes available.
Related MLB Stories
ONE EXPENSIVE CARD: Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, spent nearly $3,000 on a Skenes baseball card at the recent Fanatics fest. CLICK HERE:
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
IKF REUNION?: The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.