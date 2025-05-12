Kansas City Royals Star Had Awesome Moment with His Mom on Mother's Day
Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez shared a nice moment with his mom on Mother's Day Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Before the Royals lost to the Boston Red Sox, Perez received the ceremonial first pitch from his mom, Yilda Diaz. She delivered a perfect strike with Perez in his traditional crouch.
Perez, 35, is one of the best players in the league over the last 15 years, and now we can see where he gets his arm from. A 14-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career in Kansas City. He was named World Series MVP as the Royals won the title in 2015.
A nine-time All-Star, Perez is also a five-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger. He's won the league's prestigious Clemente Award as well.
This year, Perez is off to a slow-ish start, hitting just .240 with a .281 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and 20 RBIs, but he continues to be a big reason for the Royals' success.
Kansas City enters play on Monday at 24-18 and in second place in the American League Central. Coming off a trip to the American League Division Series last year, the Royals have bigger goals this season.
They'll open up a new series on Monday night with the Houston Astros, who have moved into second place in the American League West at 20-19.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as the Royals send right-hander Michael Wacha to the mound. Youngster Ryan Gusto will pitch for Houston.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI ON THE MOUND? The latest update is out as to when we'll see Shohei Ohtani back on a major-league mound. CLICK HERE:
UNACCEPTABLE: What happened to Lance McCullers this weekend has become far too common in the big leagues, and it needs to end. CLICK HERE:
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE: