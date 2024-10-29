Kansas City Royals Star Has Hilarious Reactions on "X" to Poor Play of Favorite Football Team
The New York Jets lost 25-22 to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. It was just the latest in a series of disatrous losses for the Jets, who are now 2-6 on the year. After acquiring Aaron Rodgers before the 2023 season, the Jets were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders, but it just hasn't happened.
New York fired head coach Robert Saleh earlier this year and that hasn't made a difference. They also traded for Davante Adams at wide receiver and that hasn't helped either. The team is in last place in the AFC East.
While we don't typically care about how the Jets play here at Fastball, we did find the reactions of Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hilarious as he watched the game. Pasquantino posted all game long about the Jets and his frustrations. Here are some of the highlights:
It’s gonna be week 17 and the Jets are still gonna be “working out the kinks”
Braelon Allen TD!!!!! Yessssssss. Going for 2 now. Lmao they didn’t get the play off. Now going for it again from the 7. They didn’t get it. Threw it to Mike Williams. Probably his fault somehow that they can’t get plays off today. 22-17 Jets. 3 ish minutes to go
Jets lose 25-22. 2-6. They haven’t really looked good all year but never imagined it would be this bad. Cheers
For what it's worth, he was happy at times when the Jets were winning, so it wasn't all negative. Pasquantino unfortunately has a lot of time now to watch football since his Royals were knocked out of the playoffs in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees.
He had a great year overall though, hitting .262 with 19 homers and 97 RBI. He played in 131 games while suffering a hand injury late in the year.
