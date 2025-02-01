Fastball

Kansas City Royals Trade Acquisition Makes Big Revelation Ahead of Spring Training

Jonathan India, acquired this offseason from the Cincinnati Reds, is apparently readying to take reps in the outfield.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in 2024.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in 2024. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

New Kansas City Royals player Jonathan India made a big revelation this week that he is readying for reps in the outfield this spring.

Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com:

Jonathan India said he talked with the #Royals about mainly playing 2B and 3B and "maybe some left field." He'll get reps in LF in the spring and see how he looks there. He's never played OF but said "I'm athletic, I know I can do it. I'm gonna get some work in, see how it goes."

The Royals are coming off a season in which they finished second in the American League Central and advanced to the American League Division Series before losing to the New York Yankees. Evidently, India is trying to do more he can to make himself valuable to his new team.

Considering that the Royals traded reliable starter Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in order to get India, he figures to be a mainstay in the lineup regardless of where he plays. Second base is his natural position.

A former Rookie of the Year (2021) winner, India hit .248 in 2024 with 15 homers. He also had 58 RBI, but more importantly, he produced a .357 on-base percentage over 151 games. The Royals really struggled out of the leadoff spot and there's a chance that India could help fill that role.

The Royals will report to Arizona for spring training in just under two weeks. Opening Day around Major League Baseball is slated for March 27.

Related MLB Stories

JAYS HAD COMPETITION: Before they officially locked up Anthony Santander, the Jays reportedly had competition from the Kansas City Royals. CLICK HERE:

GRAVEMAN HEALTHY: Former Mariners closer and Astros/White Sox/A's reliever Kendall Graveman is now healthy and drawing interest on the free agent market. CLICK HERE:

CAMINERO THE MVP: Tampa Bay Rays youngster Junior Caminero was named the MVP of the Dominican Winter League! CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News