Kansas City Royals Trade Acquisition Makes Big Revelation Ahead of Spring Training
New Kansas City Royals player Jonathan India made a big revelation this week that he is readying for reps in the outfield this spring.
Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com:
Jonathan India said he talked with the #Royals about mainly playing 2B and 3B and "maybe some left field." He'll get reps in LF in the spring and see how he looks there. He's never played OF but said "I'm athletic, I know I can do it. I'm gonna get some work in, see how it goes."
The Royals are coming off a season in which they finished second in the American League Central and advanced to the American League Division Series before losing to the New York Yankees. Evidently, India is trying to do more he can to make himself valuable to his new team.
Considering that the Royals traded reliable starter Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in order to get India, he figures to be a mainstay in the lineup regardless of where he plays. Second base is his natural position.
A former Rookie of the Year (2021) winner, India hit .248 in 2024 with 15 homers. He also had 58 RBI, but more importantly, he produced a .357 on-base percentage over 151 games. The Royals really struggled out of the leadoff spot and there's a chance that India could help fill that role.
The Royals will report to Arizona for spring training in just under two weeks. Opening Day around Major League Baseball is slated for March 27.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS HAD COMPETITION: Before they officially locked up Anthony Santander, the Jays reportedly had competition from the Kansas City Royals. CLICK HERE:
GRAVEMAN HEALTHY: Former Mariners closer and Astros/White Sox/A's reliever Kendall Graveman is now healthy and drawing interest on the free agent market. CLICK HERE:
CAMINERO THE MVP: Tampa Bay Rays youngster Junior Caminero was named the MVP of the Dominican Winter League! CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.