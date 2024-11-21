Kevin Kiermaier Delivered Awesome Video Message to Toronto Blue Jays Fans on "X"
After recently announcing his retirement, former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier delivered an awesome message to Blue Jays fans on social media.
"The Blue Jays fans. I love you people. I love you so much. The way you treated me, from the get-go. What a dream. What a dream to be in that situation....Thank you from the bottom of my heart..."
This is not the first time that Kiermaier has waxed poetic about his time in Toronto. He spoke to the Toronto Star earlier in November and said he wants to stay involved in the organization.
“I loved my time (with Toronto),” he said. “It was absolutely precious … I hope I’m able to be a part (of the Jays) forever in some capacity … They gave me the world. I feel like even though I was there for a year and a half, I feel like I just love it. I feel like they love me.
The 34-year-old Kiermaier ended his career on a high note, winning the World Series this year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had been traded from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers at the trade deadline this year.
He spent 10 years with the Rays and helped them get to the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, losing to the Dodgers. He signed with the Blue Jays for 2023 and then re-signed for the 2024 season before the trade to Los Angeles.
As a hitter, Kiermaier has a lifetime .246 average. He hit just .197 for the two organizations this season. His best offensive seasons came at the beginning of his career when he hit .263 in both 2014 and 2015. One of the best defenders of his era, he won four Gold Glove Awards, including one with the Blue Jays in 2023.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.