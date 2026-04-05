Konnor Griffin Pulled Off Rare MLB Feat in First Career Game

Pittsburgh Pirates No. 1 prospect Konnor Griffin made his Major League Baseball debut on Friday and he unsurprisingly looked good.

Griffin went 1-for-3 in his Major League Baseball debut at just 19 years old with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. Again, this is a 19-year-old we're talking about. He's had a meteoric rise, to say the least. Griffin was selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh out of high school and made the jump to the big leagues in under two years. It's wild to think about and in the context of Major League Baseball as a whole, it isn't common.

What he did on Friday was so rare that just three other players in Major League Baseball history since 1920 have recorded an RBI and walk in their big league debut as a teenager, as shared by MLB Stats on X.

The Pirates phenom struck

Apr 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) stands for the national anthem against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The only teenagers with an RBI and a walk in their MLB debuts (since RBI became official in 1920): Konnor Griffin (2026), Rusty Staub (1963), John Paciorek (1963), Johnny Callison (1958)."

The only teenagers with an RBI and a walk in their MLB debuts (since RBI became official in 1920):



Konnor Griffin (2026)

Rusty Staub (1963)

John Paciorek (1963)

Johnny Callison (1958) pic.twitter.com/uDGJSp8WHx — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 4, 2026

It's not easy to make Major League Baseball history. And yet here we are. This is a bit of an obscure stat, but it's something that just four players in the history of the sport have done since RBI became an official stat in 1920. That just adds more of a perspective to how special a prospect Griffin is. He has been getting buzz left and right and everyone is talking about him around the league right now. And they should be.

This is why. Griffin is in the majors much sooner than the vast majority of players out there and already looks legit. Now, of course, this was a one-game sample. But the Pirates clearly have liked what they saw down in the minors. Or else they wouldn't be handing him a massive reported $140 million deal.

Pirates fans should be very happy. But that's not all. What he's doing is good for the game in general. Griffin's ascension to the big leagues has added some serious buzz to the Pirates and the league as a whole. A 19-year-old, No. 1 prospect not only making the jump to the big leagues but also getting a massive deal. That isn't common by any means. The Pirates have found a stud and baseball is better for it.