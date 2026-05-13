Kyle Schwarber Ties Phillies' Franchise Record With Latest Offensive Outburst

Kyle Schwarber has been supplying plenty of fireworks for Philadelphia Phillies fans over the past few days.

The lefty-swinging slugger launched a first-inning home run against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. In doing so, Schwarber tied the Phillies' franchise record by hitting a homer in five consecutive games. At the time of publication, the 33-year-old has blasted six home runs in his last five games, and he has momentarily passed New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for the league lead in homers with 17.

Including his first three at-bats on Tuesday, Schwarber is 8-for-22 at the plate during his five-game homer streak. This offensive display has also come at an important time for the Phillies, who have a 19-22 record after a slow start led to the firing of manager Rob Thomson. If Philadelphia wants to get back into the National League playoff picture, Schwarber will undoubtedly need to be a big part of that comeback story.

Top home run hitters so far in 2026

May 6, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schwarber has launched at least 45 homers in three of the past four seasons, and it looks like he's on track to post another massive slugging campaign this year as well. The Phillies slugger hit 56 long balls in 2025, beating out Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani by one for the most in the National League. He only trailed Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who had 60 home runs, for the league lead last year.

There's still a lot of baseball left to be played this year, but just over 40 games into the 2026 MLB season, the closest National League hitter to Schwarber's 17 homers is Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson with 14. Behind them, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood has left the yard 12 times, and three other players are tied with 11 long balls.

In the American League, Judge leads the way with 16 homers, followed closely by Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami at 15. Then, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, and Yankees first baseman Ben Rice are all tied at 13 home runs. Needless to say, fans can expect to see plenty of balls leaving the yard over the next few months.