Phillies Former All-Star Expected To Be Moved: Here Are 2 Fits
The Philadelphia Phillies season came to an end last week when they lost the National League Division Series to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on an error by pitcher Orion Kerkering.
With the offseason near, the Phillies are expected to make some changes, and according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Nick Castellanos is not expected to be part of the roster in 2026.
The Phillies gave Castellanos a five-year, $100 million contract before the 2022 season, but he hasn't quite lived up to it. Assuming Castellanos is moved, here are two teams that could make sense as potential fits for him.
Cincinnati Reds
Castellanos signed with the Reds prior to the 2020 season, but ultimately opted out of his deal following the 2021 season. The Reds need offense this coming winter if they want to be a true contender in 2026, and perhaps a return to a familiar environment would be good for Castellanos.
Despite a .694 OPS, Castellanos still hit .250 with 17 home runs and 72 RBI. Cincinnati is a very hitter-friendly environment and could benefit the veteran slugger as he tries to rebuild his value before entering free agency in 2027.
In his final year with Cincinnati, Castellanos hit .309/.362/.576 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI. 3.1 Wins Above Replacement and a .939 OPS. A change of scenery could allow Castellanos to unlock his potential again, and the Reds would also be getting a veteran presence for the younger players in their clubhouse.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are another team that could use a little more power in their lineup. They also are one of Castellanos' former teams. He came up through their system in 2013 and was in Detroit until being traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2019.
In 2014, he was eighth in the American League Rookie of the Year race and helped the Tigers won 90 games and an AL Central title. He finally unlocked his power in the latter years in Detroit before joining the Cubs.
The Tigers have Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene penciled in as their everyday outfielders, but they could use one more outfielder to balance things out. Perhaps returning to Detroit, where the Tigers are expected to be a contender, could give Castellanos a little bit of a boost before he hits free agency.
More MLB: These 2 Non-Phillies Teams Could Be Fits For 3x All-Star Kyle Schwarber