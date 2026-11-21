For years, the Giants never entertained the thought of trading Logan Webb. However, the organization appears to be singing a different tune. Robert Murray of FanSided reports that San Francisco is listening to discussions about their ace.

With Webb potentially available, that shakes up the pitching market quite a bit. The three-time All-Star provides a target for teams that missed out on the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. He's in that same tier of pitchers as Freddy Peralta, Sonny Gray, Michael King, and Trevor Rogers. Gray has already returned to the Twins on a two-year, $55 million deal.

Webb has two seasons remaining on his current contract with the Giants, which will pay him $47 million. That puts his salary right in line with what those four pitchers will receive in free agency. However, he has a strong and more consistent track record compared to Peralta, King, and Rogers.

Which Teams Make Sense as Logan Webb Suitors?

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The teams that are pursuing Peralta, King, and Rogers should be the same teams calling on Logan Webb. Peralta is linked to at least six different clubs, which include the Cubs, White Sox, Rays, Padres, and Braves. It wouldn't be a surprise if those same teams inquired about the Giants ace.

How quickly the market around Webb develops likely will depend on how quickly Peralta, King, and Rogers sign. Webb's $23.5 million per year in remaining salary doesn't make him a cheaper alternative to those free-agent starters. The Giants may have to wait until all three starters find new clubs before they can have more serious discussions about their ace and extract a meaningful return.

Of the five named teams, the Padres are the least likely suitor to land the former Giant. But certainly Buster Posey can gin up a market between the Cubs, White Sox, Rays, and Braves.

The White Sox and Cubs make the most sense. Both teams are looking to add a frontline starter to lead their rotation. The White Sox created salary space by trading Luis Castillo to the Rockies. Webb's $23 million salary would play directly into that.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are handling a lot of rotation uncertainty. Cade Horton is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and Ben Brown's return is in the air as he's recovering from neck surgery. Add in that four of their starting pitchers are free agents, the Cubs have a lot of work to build a functional starting five. They could get the most out of Webb, as they boast arguably the best infield defense in baseball between Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, and Michael Busch.

The likelihood of a Webb trade seems low before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1. Afterward, the owners will likely vote to lock out the players. That freezes all trade discussions, including Webb. But San Francisco can afford to be patient on their ace, even with labor uncertainty this offseason.

If the Giants get the type of offer they want, they could move on from their long-time ace. But it would take a pretty hefty prospect package, likely focused on players who can contribute as early as 2027.