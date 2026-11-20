Former Tigers and Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal is expected to reset the pitching market this offseason. The latest report on Skubal from MLB Network analyst Jim Duquette is that the left-hander received an offer just shy of $400 million from the New York Mets.

There has been a constant buzz since Vegas and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the initial Mets offer on Tarik Skubal was 9 years almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV for a free agent SP ever with… — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) November 20, 2026

As the former Orioles general manager notes, the offer is the most for a pitcher in both total dollars and AAV. The record contract is $325 million for Yoshinobu Yamamoto after the 2023 season. The highest AAV went to Justin Verlander, who got a three-year, $129 million contract from the Mets after the 2022 season.

At nine years and just under $400 million, it's very close to the projection that Tim Britton of The Athletic gave. Britton had nine years for $405 million. The median crowdsourced projection on FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker has eight years for $336 million for Skubal.

Tarik Skubal's Free Agency Crescendos With 'Near-$400 Million' Offer from Mets

This report appears to be the opening salvo from the Mets. They're banking on the idea that Skubal is more open to taking a record-breaking long-term deal than a shorter, but higher AAV offer. The reporting from the Dodgers is that they'd prefer the latter type of deal for their former ace.

After a disappointing 2026 season, the Mets are hoping to make another free-agent splash and get back into contention after missing the postseason in back-to-back years. They are just one of two teams viewed as finalists to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner, the other being the Dodgers.

In addition to the Mets and Dodgers, both the Blue Jays and Padres met with Skubal's camp. The common theme is the four teams vying for the left-hander is they are teams that exceeded the Competitive Balance Tax threshold in 2026.

Assuming Skubal has the near-$400 million offer in hand, the next logical question is what decision he'll make. It certainly rings alarm bells that he hasn't immediately accepted the offer, as Marquee Sports Network analyst Lance Brozdowski points out. The $400 million is just a number, and without a clear structure of how the money gets paid, it's hard to jump to conclusions.

Once Skubal comes off the market, there should be plenty of movement for the rest of the starting pitchers. Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, and Michael King could be the next starters to go before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1.