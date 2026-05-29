Jarren Duran Trade Buzz Won’t Go Away as Red Sox Spiral

The Boston Red Sox's 2026 season is teetering on a disaster.

Right now, the Red Sox are 23-32 on the season heading into a three-game series on the road against the Cleveland Guardians beginning on Friday night. Afterward, the Red Sox will have a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles, a three-game series against the New York Yankees, and a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Much has been said about Boston's struggles so far this season. The Red Sox have shown flashes recently with the offense starting to show some signs of life, but it hasn't turned into consistent wins yet.

There hasn't been anything done yet this season that can't be fixed. Sure, Boston is nine games below .500, but it is just four games out of a playoff spot. That's why there should still be hope. But this next 12-game gauntlet will say a lot about this team. There are just four teams in the American League right now and Boston will face three of them in the Guardians, the Yankees, and the Rays. The Orioles are 26-31 and on the season. That series could either lift Boston up in the AL East standings, or bury it.

The Red Sox Are In A Tricky Spot

May 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With the 2026 trade deadline just over two months away, there is already a lot of buzz around the league. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has confirmed Boston is looking to add and isn't currently looking to subtract. If the Red Sox get buried even further in the standings, things could always shift, though. Hopefully, that doesn't become the case. But there is at least some buzz out there that the Red Sox could have an intriguing trade candidate on their hands in Jarren Duran. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote up a column predicting the top trade chips around the league for each position and Duran popped up.

"With this particular regular in trade block conversations, though, Duran could be on the move regardless of whether Boston is buying or selling — provided Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela are all healthy heading into the deadline and the Red Sox are willing to trade from their outfield surplus," Miller wrote.

"It'd be more complicated to make it happen if they're buying, as a traditional two-team swap would require a contender that both needs an outfielder and has a surplus of infielders that could help fix Boston's offense. But they could always try to put together a three-team deal, maybe something like shipping Duran to the Reds or White Sox, who send enough prospects to Houston to get the Astros to move Isaac Paredes to the Red Sox."

Duran is starting to heat up and he has been no stranger to trade rumors over the last year. If the club doesn't turn things around, it wouldn't necessarily be shocking to see the speedy outfielder go, but hopefully the club starts winning instead. A sell-off would be a disaster, especially with questions already mounting around the 2027 season.