Legendary Boston Red Sox Broadcaster Joe Castiglione Announces Retirement
Joe Castiglione has been the radio voice of the Boston Red Sox for over 40 years, but his career is finally winding down.
Castiglione, 77, announced Sunday that he would be retiring at the end of the 2024 season. Castiglione joined the Red Sox's broadcast team in 1983 and became the team's lead radio broadcaster in 1992.
Now, 40 years and four World Series titles later, WEEI's leading man is turning off his mic for good.
“After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it’s time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule,” Castiglione said in a statement. “While I feel I am at the pinnacle of my career, have been blessed to call four World Championships, and received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Hall of Fame in July while working for the greatest franchise in sports, it’s time to spend more time with Jan, my bride of almost 53 years, my kids, and grandkids. The Red Sox and Audacy have been wonderful to me and have let me call my own shots, which is so rare in broadcasting. They will keep me in the family as a club representative making appearances with clients and fans, working special events, and filling in on game broadcasts when the need arises. While I will miss the daily interactions with baseball people and talking to the fans of Red Sox Nation, I think this is the right decision for my family and myself.”
Per the team's announcement of his impending retirement, the Red Sox will honor Castiglione ahead of their final regular season contest against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 29. Boston is 4.5 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot with 12 games remaining, meaning Castiglione is unlikely to call another postseason contest.
Castiglione will remain with the Red Sox in a honorary ambassador role.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.