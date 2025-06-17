Legendary New York Yankees Skipper to Serve as All-Star Game Coach
Legendary New York Yankees manager Joe Torre will serve as a coach at the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He's been chosen by current Yankees' manager Aaron Boone, who will manage the American League group.
He gets that opportunity because the Yankees advanced to the World Series a season ago. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic had the information on social media:
Torre, 84, spent 29 years as a big-league manager, including 12 years with the Yankees from 1996-2007. He led the Yankees to World Series wins in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000 and they also appeared in the 2001 and 2003 versions of the event. His 1998 Yankees won 114 games, which was an American League record until the Seattle Mariners won 116 games in 2001.
He also managed the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
In total, Torre was 2,326-1,997 in his career. He was a two-time Manager of the Year and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Torre also played 18 years for the Milwaukee Braves, Braves, Cardinals and Mets. He was a nine-time All-Star who led the majors in hits in 1971.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The first round of fan voting came out on Monday, with Aaron Judge of the Yankees receiving the most votes in the American League thus far.
The Home Run Derby will take place the day before the All-Star Game, and the Futures Game will happen on the Sunday before.
