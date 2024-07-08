Fastball

Livvy Dunne Goes All Out Upon Learning that Paul Skenes Made All-Star Team

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday afternoon and his superstar girlfriend Livvy Dunne went all out to commemorate the occasion.

Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn takes a selfie on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. The Pirates won 4-1 on June 17.
LSU National Champion gymnast and social media influencer Olivia "Livvy" Dunne went all out to commemorate boyfriend Paul Skenes being selected to the National League All-Star team on Sunday.

Skenes, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, was named to the team just two months after making his major league debut. He's taken the league by storm with his blistering fastball and electric "splinker," going 5-0 through 10 starts. He's struck out a whopping 78.1 hitters in 59.1 innings and has posted an ERA of 2.12.

In addition to making the team, there is also conversation about whether or not Skenes should or will start the game. It's being managed by Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dunne celebrated the news with Skenes by posting on social media on multiple formats. In the following photo, you can see that she got him a Primanti Bros. pizza and decorated with gold balloons. She also had a bottle of champagne set aside for the celebration.

The New York Post also posted additional information on the celebration:

Dunne and Skenes have become the MLB power couple this season, akin to what Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were for the NFL, although on a lesser scale.

With Skenes headed to the All-Star Game, you can bet that Dunne will be there, and FOX Sports will be looking to capitalize on her celebrity throughout the game.

The All-Star Game is next Tuesday, July 16. It's being played in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

